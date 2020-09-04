Kanye West Says Planned Parenthood Kills Blacks ‘Strategically And On Purpose’

Continuing his crusade against Planned Parenthood, Kanye West said that the abortion giant has been killing black people for the past 50 years “strategically and on purpose.”

Speaking with Nick Cannon on his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” West laid out some searing facts about abortion in America, noting that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger was a white supremacist.

“In 50 years, there’s been 22 million — over 22,500,000 — black people aborted strategically and on purpose. Planned Parenthood was set up and placed in minority communities to kill black people,” he said.

Playing devil’s advocate, Cannon, who has himself been critical of Planned Parenthood in the past, said that PP supporters would argue that the organization has evolved from the racist roots of its founder to become a force for good in the United States. West slapped that notion down by citing the fact that one of Sanger’s specific goals was to reduce the American black population. – READ MORE

