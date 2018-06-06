True Pundit

Unarmed Parkland campus monitor alerted staff as Nikolas Cruz stormed campus, documents reveal

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School employees — including school resource officer Scot Peterson — were reportedly warned about Nikolas Cruz by an unarmed campus monitor who felt the alleged gunman was acting suspicious.

Andrew Medina, a monitor and the school’s baseball coach, told Coral Springs police on Feb. 14 that he spotted an Uber pulling onto school grounds and dropping off someone who was carrying a black bag, WPLG reported Tuesday, citing newly released court documents.

Medina reportedly said Cruz was “beelining. He’s got his head down. He’s on a mission, you know. He’s on a mission.”

The campus monitor told police he followed the 19-year-old — who he believed was headed toward the 1200 building, the location of the shooting that left 17 dead — and contacted David Taylor, another coach and campus monitor.

But his warning wasn’t quick enough. Medina said Cruz ran into the building and “not even a minute after … we heard — I heard the first bang, like pow. And then I hear, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.” – READ MORE

