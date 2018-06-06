WATCH: CNN Panel Turns Backlash Against Clinton Into Attack on Trump

A panel of guests on Monday’s CNN Tonight With Don Lemon took turns trying to deflect from the public backlash against former President Bill Clinton after he refused to take responsibility for the Monica Lewinsky scandal during a contentious interview with NBC reporter Craig Melvin on the Today show that morning. Anchor Don Lemon and his pundits instead tried to turn the focus against President Trump.

The attention shift began when left-wing New York Times columnist Frank Bruni lamented Clinton’s poor media performance: “He attacked the reporter, he cited public opinion polls, two-thirds of Americans are with me and he had a pity party. Whom does that remind you of? Lemon quickly replied: “Donald Trump.”

Bruni complained: “I don’t need to be reminded of Donald Trump by a President whom I have much more respect for, but who did not have his best day today.” – READ MORE

