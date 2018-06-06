True Pundit

Politics

John Lewis urges young activists to get into ‘good trouble’ to save democracy

Posted on by
Share:

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) urged young activists to get into “good trouble, necessary trouble” to help “save our democracy” in an address Tuesday.

“We have a moral obligation to stand up, speak up,” Lewis during his opening remarks at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The event’s honorees included advocacy organizations March for Our Lives, Color of Change, the International Indigenous Youth Council, and United We Dream.

“We will set the Dreamers free,” Lewis said, addressing the representatives from United We Dream, an youth-led organization that fights for immigrant rights.

And if comprehensive immigration reform does not happen, Lewis said, “history will not be kind to us as a people, as a nation.” –  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

John Lewis urges young activists to get into 'good trouble' to save democracy
John Lewis urges young activists to get into 'good trouble' to save democracy

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) urged young activists in an address Tuesday to get into "good trouble, necessary trouble" to help "save our democracy."

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: