UK official says all knives should be fitted with GPS trackers to fight rise in stabbings. He’s mocked mercilessly.

Amid the ever-increasing number of knife attacks in the United Kingdom, one member of Parliament has suggested a technological way to fight back:

GPS trackers in the handles of every knife sold in the U.K.



Scott Mann — a conservative who represents North Cornwall — offered his solution Thursday on Twitter and also called for a national database for knives.

“Every knife sold in the UK should have a gps tracker fitted in the handle,” he wrote. “It’s time we had a national database like we do with guns. If you’re carrying it around you had better have a bloody good explanation, obvious exemptions for fishing etc.”

Cut to the quick



To say that Mann’s suggestion was met with a little bit of ridicule is an understatement.

Comedy writer James Felton replied, “There are 66 million people in the UK. If every one of them owns just one knife that’s 66 million knives to keep track of you brain genius how are you an MP.” – READ MORE