WATCH: Nick Sandmann’s Lawyers Release Video Blasting CNN, Washington Post

L. Lin Wood, P.C., the law firm representing Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann, released a video on Wednesday attacking CNN and The Washington Post for their “reckless lies” about the high schooler.

This week, Sandmann’s legal team filed a $275 million lawsuit against CNN for the false attacks the leftist news network made against Sandmann in January. One of Sandmann’s attorneys, Todd McMurtry, appeared on Fox News on Tuesday where he said: “It is a significant lawsuit seeking $75 million in compensatory damages and $200 million in punitive damages from CNN.”

Sandmann’s legal team then released a video on Wednesday highlighting the danger that major media organizations pose to society as a whole with the divisive narratives they push.

"Last January, 16-year-old Nicholas Sandmann was falsely targeted, attacked, vilified, and threatened," the video begins. "The Washington Post, owned by the richest man in the world, led the print media's false attacks against Nicholas' reputation. CNN led the broadcast media's charge against Nicholas. Both recklessly spread lies about a minor to advance their own financial and political agendas."