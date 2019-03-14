Trump Proposes To Have Allies Pay For U.S. Military Presence Plus 50%, Report Says

Last week, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration is drawing up demands for Germany and Japan — and eventually other countries — to pay for the costs of hosting U.S. troops in their countries, plus an additional 50% or more.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who sits on the Armed Services Committee and is the head of the House Republican Conference, criticized the Trump administration’s move, calling it “absolutely devastating.”

“We benefit tremendously” by stationing soldiers in South Korea, Japan, Germany and other countries, Cheney said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “The notion that we are now going to somehow charge them ‘cost plus 50’ is really — it’s wrongheaded, and it would be devastating to the security of the nation and our allies.”

Cheney added that she would oppose the move in Congress.

"It's going to be very important for us to make sure that people understand the danger that that will do to our relationships and to our fundamental security," Cheney said.