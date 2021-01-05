UK Judge Rules Julian Assange Can’t Be Extradited To US

In a historic ruling that some say could help protect press freedoms in the US, a British judge has ruled that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange can’t be extradited to the US.

The New York Times described the ruling as “…a major victory against the U.S. authorities who have accused him of conspiring to hack government computers and violating the Espionage Act with the release of confidential communications in 2010 and 2011.”

Assange was dramatically arrested in April 2019 inside the Ecuadorian embassy in London following 7 years spent in hiding there as authorities pursued him on alleged sexual assault charges linked to his time in Sweden. While that investigation was dropped years ago (though Sweden formally reopened it following news that Assange was in custody before being dropped once again) it was revealed that his arrest in London was tied to an extradition request filed by the US. For years, prosecutors had been quietly pursuing their case against Assange.

The charges were soon revealed: the 49-year-old Assange is facing 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act for his role in publishing leaked military documents and cables. He was also charged with one count of violating the Computers Fraud and Abuse Act. All told, he could face 175 years in an American jail. Back in June, US prosecutors published an expanded indictment, which caused even more consternation for Assange’s defense team. – READ MORE

