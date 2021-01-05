Tom Cotton: Blocking Electoral Vote Will Only ‘Embolden Democrats’ to Undermine the Constitution

On Sunday night, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) announced that he would not vote to block the counting of Electoral College votes on Wednesday, January 6, because any such obstruction would only “embolden” Democrats to undermine the Constitution further. He acknowledged serious concerns about election irregularities, but he insisted that it is not Congress’s job to elect the president in these circumstances.

“I share the concerns of many Arkansans about irregularities in the presidential election, especially in states that rushed through election-law changes to relax standards for voting-by-mail. I also share their disappointment with the election results. I therefore support a commission to study the last election and propose reforms to protect the integrity of our elections,” Cotton began.

The senator predicted that Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and David Perdue R-Ga.) will prevail in the Georgia Senate runoffs and urged the Senate to hold more election hearings after their victories. “All Americans deserve to have confidence in the elections that undergird our free government,” he insisted.

“Nevertheless, the Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states—not Congress,” Cotton argued. “They entrusted the election of our president to the people, acting through the Electoral College—not Congress. And they entrusted the adjudication of election disputes to the courts—not Congress. Under the Constitution and federal law, Congress’s power is limited to counting electoral votes submitted by the states.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --