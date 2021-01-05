Omar Slams Defensive Police Shooting as ‘State Sanctioned Murder’

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) called the fatal Minneapolis police shooting of Dolal Idd a “state sanctioned murder”—despite body-camera footage showing that Idd fired at police first.

Idd, a 23-year-old black man, was inside his vehicle at a gas station parking lot when Minneapolis police surrounded him on December 30, suspecting he was involved in a felony gun crime.

Police chief Medaria Arradondo said that Idd shot at police from within his vehicle—something confirmed by body-camera footage and eyewitness testimony—before police returned fire, ABC News reported.

MPD is a joke, this isn’t transparency or accountability. A man was killed, his family terrorized & robbed of a son and all they are left w/ is more questions than answers. Let’s stop normalizing + justifying state sanctioned murder by those who take an oath to uphold the law. https://t.co/PPYcYvCa6i — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 1, 2021

Omar, a longtime critic of the Minneapolis police, condemned the officers’ actions and called the department a “joke” in a tweet following the shooting. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --