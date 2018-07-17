True Pundit

Entertainment

Bruce Willis ends debate on whether ‘Die Hard’ is Christmas movie

Posted on by
Share:

We finally have a definitive answer to the age-old question over whether the 1988 action classic “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

Given that Bruce Willis’ character, John McClane, visits his estranged wife and two children during Christmas Eve at a party at his wife’s workplace, a debate has centered on whether “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas movie.

In his final monologue at “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” on Sunday, the actor officially ended the debate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“’Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie!” he declared ending the show.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Bruce Willis ends debate on whether 'Die Hard' is Christmas movie
Bruce Willis ends debate on whether 'Die Hard' is Christmas movie

We finally have a definitive answer to the age-old question over whether the 1988 action classic “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: