Bruce Willis ends debate on whether ‘Die Hard’ is Christmas movie

We finally have a definitive answer to the age-old question over whether the 1988 action classic “Die Hard” is a Christmas movie.

Given that Bruce Willis’ character, John McClane, visits his estranged wife and two children during Christmas Eve at a party at his wife’s workplace, a debate has centered on whether “Die Hard” is actually a Christmas movie.

In his final monologue at “The Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis” on Sunday, the actor officially ended the debate, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“’Die Hard’ is not a Christmas movie!” he declared ending the show.- READ MORE

