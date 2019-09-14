Marianne Williamson Admits “Conservatives Are Nicer” In Hot Mic Moment (VIDEO)

Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson ) said that conservatives are nicer to her than those on the Left. This is a generalization, but for a Democratic Presidential Hopeful to say this is pretty interesting! Check this out: pic.twitter.com/Q9GaNRY1ma — Derek Klingel (@Derekklingel) September 12, 2019

Spiritual guru and long-shot Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson appears to have had a transcendental revelation over the past several weeks; that conservatives are way nicer than liberals.

Williamson first noted her observations in an interview with the New Yorker‘s David Remnick published September 3rd, in which she said “I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the Left was so mean. I didn’t think the Left lied like this,” adding “I thought the Right did that. I thought we were better.”

She also slammed Democrats for being “condescending” to people of faith after a leftist backlash over a tweet suggesting that prayer was responsible for Hurrican Dorian not doing more damage to the United States. – READ MORE