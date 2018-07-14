Uber driver reportedly refuses to drive congress interns with MAGA hats: ‘Please get out of my car’

According to a Thursday report in the Washington Examiner, the interns were trying to make their way to the Trump International Hotel in D.C. when the reported incident occurred.

Matthew Handy, an intern for Rep. Mike Bost, (R-Ill.), told the outlet that he and three other interns called an Uber on Tuesday evening near George Washington University.

The interns were on their way to the hotel to attend a regular gathering of Trump supporters at the Old Post Office.

Handy told the outlet that he had his MAGA hat in hand, and not on his head, in an effort to avoid imposing on any driver’s beliefs.

Handy said that he had barely entered the car when the driver asked about his and the other interns’ MAGA hats.

“He then said ‘I can’t do the ride,’” Handy said, after telling the driver that they all did possess the Trump-supporting hats, but believed that the driver was simply ribbing him.

“We asked whether he was being serious right now and he said ‘Please get out of my car,’” Handy added. “I am more disappointed that I can’t hold my political beliefs without being scrutinized, being singled out, and being downright disrespected.” – READ MORE

Hunter Richard, 16, was wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat while grabbing dinner at a Whataburger in Texas when a stranger, Kino Jimenez, 30, yanked it off his head and threw a soda in his face.

But Hunter never got his hat back. Now, though, he’s got a brand new MAGA hat — and this one is signed by President Donald Trump himself.

#Update: Teen who made national news after having #MAGA hat stolen at a San Antonio fast food restaurant just got this in the mail. A hat signed by @realDonaldTrump. See the video: https://t.co/LAUcjERTNc @News4SA @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/akzNSp4ps8 — Joe Galli (@JoeGalliNews) July 11, 2018

“I didn’t think it was going to generate the amount like what people are doing, I was looking at the comments by some people and ‘they are like this is uncalled for’ and other people are like mixed opinions but I didn’t think it would blow up to what it is now,” he said.- READ MORE

