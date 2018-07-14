Morning Joe Says Trey Gowdy Is a ‘Dweeb’ and GOP is ‘Pathetic’ (VIDEO)

On Friday, Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinski and contributor Donny Deutsch took to the airwaves to condemn Trey Gowdy and the Republican Party.

Deutsch began the segment declaring “shame on these pathetic Republicans,” referencing the committee hearings yesterday with tainted FBI agent Peter Strzok. Deutsch went as far as calling former prosecutor turned Congressman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) a “dweeb.”

The segment continued with Brzezinski condemning the investigation into the Benghazi attack in 2012, claiming Gowdy “is talking out of both sides of his mouth.” She ended the segment by referring to the highly respected Congressman as a “little guy.”– READ MORE

Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, questioned Mr. Strzok about his dismissal from Mr. Mueller’s team, saying the texts disparaging President Trump showed he was biased.

“It is not my understanding that [Mueller] kicked me off because of any bias, that it was was done on the appearance,” Mr. Strzok said. “If you want to represent what you said accurately, I am happy to answer that question, but I don’t appreciate what was originally said being changed.”

“I don’t give a damn what you appreciate, Agent Strzok,” Mr. Gowdy said. “I don’t appreciate having an FBI agent with an unprecedented level of animus working on two major investigations.” – READ MORE

