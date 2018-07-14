Trump Crushes Khan: London Mayor Has Done ‘Terrible Job’ on Terrorism, Crime

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has issued a damning indictment of London Mayor Sadiq Khan, saying he has done a “terrible job” on terrorism and crime.

“I think allowing millions and millions of people to come into Europe is very, very sad,” the President told The Sun, ahead of his working visit to the United Kingdom.

“I look at cities in Europe, and I can be specific if you’d like. You have a mayor who has done a terrible job in London. He has done a terrible job.

“Take a look at the terrorism that is taking place. Look at what is going on in London. I think he has done a very bad job on terrorism,” he added.

Khan, who (in)famously suggested that terrorism was “part and parcel of living in a great global city”, admitted that there were around 200 former Islamic State fighters at large in the British capital shortly after the London Bridge terror attacks. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

These videos are, without a doubt, the funniest moments from today’s anti-Trump protest in London. Enjoy:

Trump must be literally shaking pic.twitter.com/7rJG7UUf3a — Orwell & Goode 🇨🇱 (@OrwellNGoode) July 13, 2018

We’re embarrassed for you, England. – READ MORE

