True Pundit

U.S. Virgin Islands governor says Trump will visit in ‘next six or seven days’

President Trump will travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands “within the next six or seven days” to see the devastation Hurricane Irma left behind, Gov. Kenneth Mapp said during a press conference late Monday.

The White House has not announced the trip to the Caribbean island, but Mapp said he spoke with Trump earlier in the day, and that Trump told him he will visit the U.S. territory.

Mapp said Trump wants “to see firsthand the damages of the territory, and to get on-ground reports of the federal operation, to ensure that the people of the Virgin Islands are receiving recovery as fast as humanly possible, and that the assets of the federal government were being appropriately deployed.” – READ MORE