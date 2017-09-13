Clinton Admits She Sat On Her Couch During The Women’s March

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton admitted she sat on her couch while women took to the streets for the Women’s March in her new memoir released Tuesday.

Clinton explained that she stayed home from the Women’s March because she didn’t want to be a distraction, choosing instead to watch the march from her couch, she wrote in “What Happened.”

“The last thing I wanted was to be a distraction from the genuine outpouring of grassroots energy. If I showed up, nasty politics would unavoidably follow. So I sat on my couch and watched in delight as the networks reported huge crowds in dozens of cities across the United States and around the world,” Clinton wrote in her new book. – READ MORE