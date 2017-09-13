White House condemns ‘slow-burning genocide’ against Muslims in Burma

The White House condemned the violence occurring against Muslims in the primarily-Buddhist nation of Burma, which has caused at least 300,000 people to evacuate their homes in response to the attacks on Burmese security posts in August.

“The massive displacement and victimization of people, including large numbers of the ethnic Rohingya community and other minorities, shows that Burmese security forces are not protecting civilians,” Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“We are alarmed by the allegations of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings, burning of villages, massacres, and rape, by security forces and by civilians acting with these forces’ consent.” – READ MORE