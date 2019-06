Earlier this week, Megan Rapinoe rather directly announced that she will not visit the White House after the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) completes their World Cup run. However, the U.S. soccer star and co-captain apparently has no problem accepting an invite from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour Capitol Hill.

On Friday, after the USWNT defeated France 2-1, the the New York Democrat tweeted:

It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ccgqE8vCds — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 28, 2019

To which Rapinoe replied, “Consider it done.” – READ MORE