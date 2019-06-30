AOC says Ivanka Trump not ‘a qualified diplomat’ in tweet about first daughter’s involvement at G-20

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is apparently not happy that first daughter Ivanka Trump accompanied her father on his trip to the G-20 summit.

The Democrat from New York commented on Twitter late Saturday after a BBC reporter posted a video showing Ivanka Trump alongside her father in a G-20 discussion that included French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

During the global event in Osaka, Japan, Ivanka Trump represented the U.S. in meetings with leaders from China, Japan, Russia, India and Australia, the South China Morning Post reported. – READ MORE