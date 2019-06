The Epoch Times’ Charlotte Cuthbertson was in Tapachula, Mexico on Friday and filmed a mob of Haitians trying to get visas to pass through the country to get to the United States.

“A lot of these migrants are from Haiti and Africa,” Cuthbertson narrates.

"A lot of these migrants are from Haiti and Africa," Cuthbertson narrates.

“And we just talked to someone who works in the facility and he said, about on average, 1,500 more people come in each day and about 500 go out,” she said.

"Everyone's goal is to come to the US," Cuthbertson said.