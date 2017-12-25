U.S. Navy Tweets Cryptic Message About Julian Assange on Christmas Morning Then Deletes It

What the hell is going on here? Early Christmas morning the official Twitter account of the U.S. Navy Tweeted out the name “Julian Assange” in quotes.

Then deleted the message.

Assange’s Twitter account went dark on Christmas eve. But is is reportedly back online.

The Navy said it was just a simple error.

Right.

This morning, an inadvertent keystroke by an authorized user of the U.S. Navy Office of Information's Digitial Media Engagement Team caused the trending term "Julian Assange" to be tweeted from the Navy's official Twitter account (@USNavy). (1/2) — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017

Here a screenshot of the deleted @USNavy Christmas tweet about @JulianAssange. Note the use of quotation marks.https://t.co/Asfw6cH6C7 pic.twitter.com/7Gg6mVOoCx — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 25, 2017

The inadvertent tweet was briefly posted for a few second before it was quickly deleted by the same authorized user. The inadvertent tweet was sent during routine monitoring of trending topics. (2/2) — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 25, 2017