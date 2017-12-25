True Pundit

U.S. Navy Tweets Cryptic Message About Julian Assange on Christmas Morning Then Deletes It

What the hell is going on here? Early Christmas morning the official Twitter account of the U.S. Navy Tweeted out the name “Julian Assange” in quotes.

Then deleted the message.

Assange’s Twitter account went dark on Christmas eve. But is is reportedly back online.

The Navy said it was just a simple error.

Right.

