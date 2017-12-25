Julian Assange’s Twitter Account Back Up After Vanishing Earlier

Julian Assange‘s Twitter account appears to be back up after it was down for some reason earlier today.

Per multiple reports, @JulianAssange was unavailable for a number of hours going into this morning.

Supporters were shocked (speculating about Twitter trying to suppress Assange) while critics reacted in a more snarky, celebratory way, but as of now it’s unclear what exactly happened.

