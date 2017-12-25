New Follower: McConnell Says He’s Now a ‘Fan’ of Trump’s Tweets (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is warming up to President Donald Trump’s Twitter habit.

As Ed Henry said on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump once used the social media site to call for the Kentucky Republican’s replacement as the leader of the Senate.

Earlier this year, Trump also demanded via Twitter that McConnell pull out all the stops to replace ObamaCare:

The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2017

After McConnell’s caucus was unsuccessful in repealing ObamaCare, the president again took to Twitter to demand he use a Veterans’ Affairs bill to pass debt ceiling legislation.- READ MORE

