New Follower: McConnell Says He’s Now a ‘Fan’ of Trump’s Tweets (VIDEO)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is warming up to President Donald Trump’s Twitter habit.

As Ed Henry said on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump once used the social media site to call for the Kentucky Republican’s replacement as the leader of the Senate.

Earlier this year, Trump also demanded via Twitter that McConnell pull out all the stops to replace ObamaCare:

After McConnell’s caucus was unsuccessful in repealing ObamaCare, the president again took to Twitter to demand he use a Veterans’ Affairs bill to pass debt ceiling legislation.- READ MORE

