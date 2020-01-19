U.S. Navy to Name Aircraft Carrier After Pearl Harbor Hero Doris Miller

The U.S. Navy is planning to name an aircraft carrier after Mess Attendant 2nd Class Doris Miller, the first black man to receive the Navy cross for valor.

The Navy expects to make the announcement on Monday at Pearl Harbor, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Miller was honored for using a machine gun on the USS West Virginia to return fire against airplanes during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

The 22-year-old Miller was collecting laundry when the attack alarm went off. A torpedo destroyed his usual battle station so he went on deck to carry wounded sailors to safety before he received orders to aid the severely wounded captain.

“He subsequently manned a 50-cal. Browning anti-aircraft machine gun until he ran out of ammunition and was ordered to abandon ship,” the Navy said, adding that Miller was not trained to use the gun.

Adm. Chester W. Nimitz, the head of the Pacific Fleet, gave the Navy cross to Miller in May 1942 in Pearl Harbor.