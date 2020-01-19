Virginia Supreme Court Upholds Dem Governor’s Gun Ban On Capitol Grounds

The Virginia Supreme Court has upheld Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s ban on guns on Capitol grounds ahead of a massive pro-gun rally on Monday.

The ban took effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place through Monday. The state’s high court refused to overturn the ban, saying pro-gun lawyers failed to make a case for doing so.

“The only information we have on which to resolve the weighty issues raised by the parties are pleadings accompanied by cursory attachments. Accordingly, the petition is refused,” six of the court’s seven justices wrote.

President Donald Trump on Friday weighed in on the ban in Virginia. “Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems!” – READ MORE