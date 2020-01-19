Ilhan Omar: President Trump ‘Must Step Down,’ Shares Story Calling Killing of Soleimani ‘Immoral’

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar on Thursday demanded President Trump “step down” due to recent developments in the Ukraine controversy.

Omar posted a tweet referencing reports that the Government Accountability Office (GAO) had issued an opinion that the Trump administration violated the law by withholding congressionally approved aid to Ukraine.

The non-binding argument is being heralded as proof that the President committed a crime for which he is now being impeached. The GAO admonished Barack Obama for violating the law on seven occasions and nobody trumpeted the end of the Republic.

GAO says Trump violated the law. A Trump associate said Trump “knew exactly what was going on.” Ukraine is investigating whether he surveilled his own Ambassador. Any other president would have resigned by now. Donald Trump and all who have been implicated must step down. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 16, 2020

It’s incredible to have his voice of reason still with us as a guide. Read (and share) ⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/ZOjYvbA5aa — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 17, 2020

She went on to reference statements made by Lev Parnas, an associate to Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, who said the President “knew exactly what was going on” in regards to withholding aid from Ukraine.

Parnas is currently under federal indictment for making false statements and falsifying records.

"Any other president would have resigned by now," Omar said. "Donald Trump and all who have been implicated must step down."