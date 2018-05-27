U.S. Mulls Cutting Funds to UN Agencies, Chemical Weapons Convention Over Palestinian Membership

The United States Is Mulling Cutting Aid To Two Un Agencies And The Chemical Weapons Convention After The Palestinians Joined The Organizations, A U.s Official Said Wednesday.

Palestinians have non-member observer status at the UN that allows them to join international treaties and agencies. However, the U.S. bars funding for those agencies that accept “Palestine.”

“It has been the consistent position of the United States that efforts by the Palestinians to join international organizations are premature and counterproductive,” a U.S. official said.

“We will review the application of U.S. legislative restrictions related to Palestinian membership in certain UN agencies and organizations,” the official added.

The Palestinians joined the UN trade development organization UNCTAD, industrial development agency UNIDO and the Chemical Weapons Convention, which is upheld by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), ostensibly in a move to bolster its profile at the international body. – READ MORE

