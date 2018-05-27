‘Hundreds Of Thousands’ Of Internet Routers Compromised By Foreign Actors, FBI Says

The FBI issued a warning Friday to Americans with internet routers in their homes or offices to reboot their routers immediately after the agency discover hundreds of thousands of routers had been compromised by foreign actors.

“The FBI recommends any owner of small office and home office routers power cycle (reboot) the devices,” the warning said. “Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide.”

“The size and scope of the infrastructure impacted by VPNFilter malware is significant,” the agency said. More than 500,000 routers have been infected, The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday.

VPNFilter is malware intended for internet routers that can steal data and has a “kill switch” designed to destroy the infected router on command and “render small office and home office routers inoperable.” The FBI says that the “initial infection vector for this malware is currently unknown.” – READ MORE

