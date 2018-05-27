Earth Records 600 Millionth Consecutive Cooler-Than-Average Month

Earth just had its 600 millionth straight cooler-than-average month, thanks to naturally driven cooling.

An historical reconstruction of the Earth’s temperature by Northwestern University adjunct professor Dr. Christopher Scotese provides an illuminating and surprising comparison of today’s temperatures to those of the past. And it’s not what you think.

According to Scotese, the Earth “has alternated between a frigid ‘ice house,’ like today’s world, and a steaming ‘hothouse,’ like the world of the dinosaurs.”

That’s correct, he described today’s temperatures as frigid. It turns out that most of Earth’s history since the explosion of life in the Cambrian Period nearly 600 million years ago was hotter than our climate today — a lot hotter, notwithstanding the views of former Vice President Al Gore (pictured above).

For fully two-thirds of that time, the Earth experienced temperatures that were much warmer than today. During these periods of “hothouse” conditions, there was no ice at either pole. We “only” entered our current “ice house” conditions about 50 million years ago.

Using the average temperature of the Earth for the past 600 million years, we have experienced 50 million consecutive years of below-average temperature. While factually correct and, for a climate geek and geologist like myself, quite interesting, this information has nothing to do with the current climate debate. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1