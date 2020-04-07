U.S. Coronavirus Hospitalizations Lower than Predicted: NY Marks 75% Drop

The number of people hospitalized across the United States as a result of the novel coronavirus illness (COVID-19) is reportedly only a fraction of what some health experts projected a few days ago.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that in his state alone, the epicenter of the viral outbreak in the United States, new coronavirus hospitalizations dropped by about 75 percent, from 1,427 four days ago to 358 on Sunday.

It’s over, guys. It’s already over. Longer thread coming. https://t.co/AiTz0jVFoW — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) April 6, 2020

Highlighting the drop in new hospitalizations in NY, the state hardest hit (131,239 cases; 4,758 deaths as of Monday) by the coronavirus, Alex Berenson, former New York Times reporter who has been following the U.S. outbreak closely, observed on Twitter on Monday: “It’s over, guys. It’s already over.”

Jim Malatras, an aide for Gov. Cuomo, reportedly indicated that projections are now showing that New York is unlikely to need 110,000 hospital beds, as previously thought. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --