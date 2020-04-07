China reportedly blocked exports of PPE from American companies. Now Trump is considering legal action.

The Trump administration is considering legal action against China’s communist government over allegations it prevented medical safety gear manufacturers from exporting critical medical supplies in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak.

Executives from 3M and Honeywell have told the White House that beginning in January, before COVID-19 became a global pandemic, Beijing began blocking exports of N95 respirator masks, gloves, goggles, and other critical personal protective equipment, the New York Post reported.

In an attempt to “corner the world market,” China continued to buy the equipment at its standard wholesale rate, but stopped all exports.

(…)

Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to Trump’s re-election campaign, told the Post the government is considering taking legal action against China through the United Nations or European Court of Human Rights.

“In criminal law, compare this to the levels that we have for murder,” she said. “People are dying. When you have intentional, cold-blooded premeditated action like you have with China, this would be considered first-degree murder.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --