Rand Paul Ditches SENATE Dopes; Dons Scrubs & Vounteers with COVID-19 Patients at Local Hospital

Maybe the losers and grifters in the Senate can take a page out of Rand Paul’s book.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!” — Sen. Rand Paul —

