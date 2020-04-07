Rand Paul Ditches SENATE Dopes; Dons Scrubs & Vounteers with COVID-19 Patients at Local Hospital

Share:

Maybe the losers and grifters in the Senate can take a page out of Rand Paul’s book.

“I appreciate all the best wishes I have received. I have been retested and I am negative. I have started volunteering at a local hospital to assist those in my community who are in need of medical help, including Coronavirus patients. Together we will overcome this!” — Sen. Rand Paul —

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.