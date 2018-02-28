Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded; he won’t receive president’s daily brief

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner’s interim security clearance has been downgraded, a government source told Fox News on Wednesday, a move that restricts him from viewing the president’s daily brief.

Kushner, who is also President Trump’s son-in-law, was one of several White House aides who have been working without a permanent security clearance for the better part of a year.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly had set a Feb. 23 deadline for halting access to top-secret information for those whose applications have been pending since June 1 or earlier. As an apparent result, Kushner’s clearance was downgraded from “interim top secret” to “interim secret.”

A spokesperson for Kushner said in a statement that “the new clearance policy will not affect Mr. Kushner’s ability to continue to do the very important work he has been assigned by the president.” – READ MORE

