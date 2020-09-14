U.N. Chooses Teen Prostitution Advocate for Top Human Rights Post

The U.N. has tapped a former abortionist and advocate for teen prostitution to its top post of expert on health and human rights.

According to a report at international human rights watchdog organization C-Fam, South African Dr. Tlaleng Mofokeng has risen quickly at the U.N., from “sexual health and rights advocate” to the top post of Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, a role that will give her a global platform to urge the decriminalization of the sex trade.

“Mofokeng’s reports advancing sexual rights, including the legalizing of prostitution, will likely be cited as authoritative interpretations of human rights law by U.N. agencies and like-minded Member States,” C-Fam observed.

Last year, Mofokeng, author of Dr. T: A Guide to Sexual Health and Pleasure, and host of television show Sex Talk with Dr. T. created a firestorm following publication of her article at Teen Vogue that encouraged teen girls to consider “sex work.”

“I am a doctor, an expert in sexual health, but when you think about it, aren’t I a sex worker? And in some ways, aren’t we all?” Mofokeng asked in her article, “Why Sex Work Is Real Work.” – READ MORE

