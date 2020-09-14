On Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks, Leftists Trend Hashtag #AllBuildingsMatter

On Friday, the 19th anniversary of the horrific day when nearly 3,000 Americans were murdered in attacks by Islamic terrorists who flew hijacked planes into the 110-story North and South Towers of the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan, triggering them to collapse into fiery debris, leftists started a hashtag called #AllBuildingsMatter on Twitter mocking the hashtag #AllLivesMatter.

“On Friday morning, the phrase went viral as a hashtag on Twitter — with only #NeverForget trending higher in the US — sparking outrage by again comparing the horror of the nearly 3,000 killed on 9/11 to civil rights protests,” the New York Post reported.

On Wednesday, ABC7 New York reported that even 19 years later, more names had been added to the list of victims of the attacks: “The FDNY added the names of 27 department members who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center to the FDNY World Trade Center Memorial Wall in a closed ceremony at FDNY Headquarters.” – READ MORE

