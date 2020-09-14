Colin Kaepernick Blasts Newly Woke NFL On Opening Day, Calls League’s Social Justice Focus ‘Propaganda’

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick blasted the National Football League on the league’s opening Sunday, calling the NFL’s new social justice focus “propaganda” because Eric Reid, one of the first players to support Kaepernick’s anti-racism kneeling protests, remains unsigned after being let go by the Carolina Panthers back in March.

The NFL announced earlier this year that in the wake of massive anti-racism and anti-police brutality protests that took place in nearly every major city following the death of George Floyd, who died in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department, they would set a weekly social justice priority, embrace Black Lives Matter slogans, and encourage its players to take part in demonstrations, service projects, and social justice-focused initiatives.

The NFL also committed to playing “Lift Every Voice,” the “black national anthem” before some games during opening week.

None of that matters, Kaepernick said Sunday, if Reid, his former teammate and vocal supporter, remains “blacklisted.”

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick tweeted just as many of the NFL’s Sunday games were kicking off. – READ MORE

