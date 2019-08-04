TX land commissioner George P. Bush urges Americans to ‘stand firm’ against ‘white terrorism’ after El Paso attack

On social media the blame war that follows a major tragedy was in full swing Saturday after the horrific and tragic murders of 20 people in El Paso, where an armed assailant opened fire in a Walmart killing adults and children alike.

In his statement on the El Paso shooting, released on Twitter, Bush specifically called out “white terrorism”, not just naming it but urging Americans to stand against it.

“I proudly served in Afghanistan as a Naval officer were our mission was to fight and kill terrorists. I believe fighting terrorism remains a national priority. And that should include standing firm against white terrorism here in the US,” Bush wrote. “There have now been multiple attacks from self-declared white terrorists here in the US in the last several months. This is a real and present threat that we must all denounce and defeat.”

"All terrorism must be stopped," he continued. "I am asking that all Americans stand firm against all forms of terrorism."