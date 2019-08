Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) shared a strong warning for Antifa in the wake of the tragic mass tragedy in El Paso Saturday.

“Stay out of El Paso. Stay out of TX … scratch TX off your map and don’t come in … it is not the time and place for them to come at any time… stay out of TX” pic.twitter.com/JdNxCAUPqL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 3, 2019

“Clear message to Antifa: Stay out of El Paso. Stay out of Texas,” Patrick told Fox News.

Saturday’s tragedy came one month before Antifa-related groups planned to converge on El Paso as part of a “Border Resistance Tour” for a “10-day siege” where violent activists would participate in military training. – READ MORE