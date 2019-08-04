Harvard Law prof accuses Trump of ‘terrorism,’ calls for impeachment after shootings

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe has a history of passionate opposition to President Trump and calling for his impeachment, and he continued the trend Sunday by blaming Trump for a pair of shootings that took place over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Tribe first said that Trump should be impeached for inciting violent acts, then took it a step further and outright accused the president of the United States of terrorism.

DERSHOWITZ, TRIBE SPAR OVER IMPEACHMENT: YOU’D HAVE ‘GONE APOPLECTIC’ IF CLINTONS RECEIVED SAME TREATMENT

“How many more people have to DIE violent deaths at racist hands before impeaching the president for inciting white nationalist terrorism and violence is taken as seriously as impeaching him for obstructing justice? The real national emergency is Donald J. Trump’s terrorism,” Tribe tweeted Sunday morning.

How many more people have to DIE violent deaths at racist hands before impeaching the president for inciting white nationalist terrorism and violence is taken as seriously as impeaching him for obstructing justice? The real national emergency is Donald J. Trump’s terrorism. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 4, 2019

Democrats such as presidential candidates Pete Buttigieg and Beto O’Rourke accused Trump of encouraging racism, but Tribe went so far as to imply that the president may have committed high crimes or misdemeanors and should be removed from office for taking an active role in supporting racist violence. – READ MORE