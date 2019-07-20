TX Gov. Abbott Signs ‘Chick-Fil-A Law’ to Protect Religious Liberty: ‘Discrimination Is Not Tolerated’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is continuing to sign off on several bills, as he’s also making sure that religious liberty is protected in Texas.

The Texas governor signed a “Save Chick-fil-A” bill this week so that “no business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization,” Abbott tweeted.

Chick-fil-A has previously found themselves under fire by universities and airports. However, when it comes to their donations to charitable foundations that are labeled “anti-LGBT,” Chick-fil-A Foundation’s executive director Rodney Bullard said that “helping children” in the community is a “higher calling than any political or cultural war that’s being waged,” as IJR Red previously reported.

Today I signed the ⁦@ChickfilA⁩ law in Texas.



And, had a great lunch.



No business should be discriminated against simply because its owners donate to a church, the Salvation Army, or other religious organization.



Texas protects religious liberty. pic.twitter.com/1QwSTuoWu0 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 19, 2019

Abbott’s decision follows after the San Antonio City Council voted in March to ban the fast-food chain from the San Antonio International Airport over the company’s alleged “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.” – READ MORE