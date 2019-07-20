First Lady Melania Trump Laughs in the Face of Critics — and Beats Out Hillary Clinton

The leftwing media and Democrat machine have done everything in their power to delegitimize and humiliate first lady Melania Trump.

But the first lady has much to be proud of this weekend, in our view.

A report in Newsweek explains that a YouGov poll reveals Melania Trump is currently the third most admired woman in the United States.

She beat out failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton — as well as her own stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump.

Her predecessor Michelle Obama, however, took first place in the poll.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg also beat out Mrs. Trump and was ranked in second place behind Michelle Obama. – READ MORE