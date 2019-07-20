McCarthy Slams Dems for Passing Minimum Wage Bill

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives voted to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour on Thursday, earning sharp criticism from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), who says the bill jeopardizes the current economic success the country is enjoying.

The bill to gradually increase the minimum wage in the coming years passed entirely along party lines. Democrats rallied together to pass the legislation despite recent conflict between members of their caucus. The bill is highly unlikely to advance through the Republican-controlled Senate, but McCarthy said it’s further evidence of how “out of touch” Democrats have become.

“The United States is in the midst of enjoying the best economy we have seen in a generation,” McCarthy told the Washington Free Beacon. “The Democrats’ minimum wage hike is another one of their Washington-knows-best policies that is not only out of touch with the rest of America, but will result in a reversal of the recent economic gains Americans around the country have been experiencing.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that a $15 minimum wage hike would raise wages for more than a million workers, but would also result in the loss of up to 3.7 million jobs and a reduction of total family income by about $9 billion by 2025. – READ MORE