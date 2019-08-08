Two of Castro’s Own Donors Included in His Published List of Trump Supporters

Democratic Texas congressman Joaquin Castro’s published list of Trump donors in his hometown of San Antonio also included at least two people who have contributed to him, a Washington Free Beacon review found.

Castro on Monday published the names and employers of 44 people who’ve contributed to Trump, accusing them of “fueling a campaign of hate” against the Hispanic community with their contributions. Two of the named donors have in the past contributed substantial sums to Castro’s political campaigns.

One of them is William Greehey, a San Antonio energy executive who contributed at least $10,000 to Castro during his first two campaigns in 2011 and 2013, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Greehey was targeted by Castro for contributing $5,600 to Trump this April.