President Fires Back After Shepard Smith Claims El Paso Shooter Used ‘Language of Trump’

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith parroted leftist talking points regarding the El Paso shooter, and Trump fired back by saying even watching CNN is better.

Smith began with his usual shtick, reporting news from a far-left tilt, linking the President’s rhetoric to the motivation behind the man who killed 22 people in a shooting rampage this past weekend.

The mainstream media has been reporting that the shooter posted a manifesto in which he blamed a ‘Hispanic invasion’ for angering him to the point where he took these heinous actions.

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

“An attack that the alleged shooter wrote was in response to a ‘Hispanic invasion of Texas,’” Smith reportedly said during his broadcast. “It’s the language of President Trump.” – READ MORE