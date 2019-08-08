Collins Clocks House Dems for ‘Harassment’ as They ‘Attempt to Smear’ Kavanaugh in Seeking Records

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) is letting loose on his Democratic colleagues, accusing them of “harassment” of Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) teamed up with Intellectual Property and the Internet Chairman Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) in requesting from National Archives and Records Administration the release of records regarding Kavanaugh to the committee, as IJR News reported.

Collins, a ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is decrying the request as means to “smear” Kavanaugh. He wrote in a statement:

“Chairman Nadler’s request is so far outside the scope of judicial ethics, it’s harassment. Senate Democrats spent months launching false accusations in an attempt to smear Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation and block his confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, and now House Democrats want to follow suit with yet another fishing expedition to tarnish his good name.”

"When are we going to move on from the smear campaigns, and begin working on real, bipartisan solutions to improve the lives of the Americans we were elected to represent?" the Republican lawmaker asked.