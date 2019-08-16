Two more alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims sue his estate and ‘recruiter’ for $100 million

Two more women who claim financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them have filed a $100 million lawsuit against his estate and his “recruiter.”

The lawsuit, filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, claims the unidentified recruiter lured the two into Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he would “sexually touch them against their will and force them to watch him masturbate.”

Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, died in an apparent suicide over the weekend in a Manhattan jail cell, where he was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors and sex trafficking conspiracy.