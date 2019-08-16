Two more alleged Jeffrey Epstein victims sue his estate and ‘recruiter’ for $100 million

Two more women who claim financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them have filed a $100 million lawsuit against his estate and his “recruiter.”
The lawsuit, filed Thursday night in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, claims the unidentified recruiter lured the two into Epstein’s mansion on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he would “sexually touch them against their will and force them to watch him masturbate.”
Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, died in an apparent suicide over the weekend in a Manhattan jail cell, where he was facing federal charges of sex trafficking minors and sex trafficking conspiracy.
The 66-year-old money manager, who had registered as a sex offender a decade earlier in a case on related charges, faced up to 45 years in prison.
“Though Epstein is recently deceased, the trauma and pain he caused Plaintiffs remains,” the new lawsuit says. the two women are unidentified in the filing; they are referred to as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2. One of the women was 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident, while the other was 20.
Their lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said on Twitter that "We are talking to five other victims currently and vetting their claims."