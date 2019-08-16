Jeffrey Epstein’s Caribbean island is drawing tourists after his death

Tourists and locals alike are powering up boats to take a closer look at a place nicknamed “Pedophile Island” that lies just off the southeast coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Among the attractions are two huge white-and-yellow cockatiel statues that stand guard at the top of a set of stairs near the dock, as well as a life-size Holstein Friesian cow statue that locals say was moved to a different spot weekly and sometimes even daily while Epstein lived there.

“No one used to pay attention to it,” Jon Stewart, the owner of a charter boat company, said Wednesday. Now, “there’s a ton more tourists.”

Federal authorities consider Little St. James Island to have been Epstein’s primary residence in the United States, a place where at least one alleged victim said in a court affidavit that she participated in an orgy as well as had sex with Epstein and other people.

Curiosity in St. Thomas peaked this week as a group of FBI agents descended on Little St. James Island and carried away what locals say were several large items from one of two islands that the 66-year-old Epstein owned.

“Now everyone is wondering what really happened to him and what’s going to happen to the island,” said Yvonne Light, a store manager who spied the federal agents while she watched a movie with her husband aboard their boat. “I was surprised to see them.” – READ MORE