New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport was travel hub of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex traffic ring

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. – Jeffrey Epstein’s globe-trotting life of luxury and alleged sex trafficking traveled through an unlikely hub: Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. From his mansion in Manhattan to his ranch in New Mexico and his island in the Caribbean, Epstein allegedly used his fleet of private jets to deliver dozens of sex slaves – some as young as 14 – to celebrities, royals and famous politicians, according to statements made in criminal and civil court filings since 2008, some of which were first released to the public last week.

The heart of Epstein’s global transportation network was a corporate airport carved from a New Jersey swamp. His planes, which ranged from a Cessna to a Gulf Stream jet to a Boeing 727, recorded at least 730 flights to and from Teterboro between 1995 and 2013, according to flight logs contained in documents unsealed last week by a federal court in a lawsuit brought by one of Epstein’s alleged victims against one of his close associates.

This represents roughly a third of all of Epstein’s flights, more than any other airport recorded in the logs.

Epstein was arrested July 6 at Teterboro Airport after flying from Paris. He was charged with two counts of sex trafficking. In the indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, said Epstein and his employees operated a sex trafficking network that transported dozens of girls between his homes in Palm Beach, Florida, and Manhattan. – READ MORE