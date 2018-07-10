Dem strategist: Rumors of Hillary 2020 run are a ‘pipe dream’

Former Hillary Clinton campaign strategist Adrienne Elrod on Monday dismissed rumors of Clinton launching another presidential run, calling them a “pipe dream.”

“It’s silly. It’s a pipe dream. I mean, look, she’s made it very clear that after this last run she’s done,” Elrod, who served as Clinton’s strategic communications director, told Hill TV’s Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball on “Rising.” “It’s time for new faces to come in,” she added.

“To be honest with you, I don’t know that a run this time around would yield a first- or second-place finish. I think there’s a lot of new people in the party who are stepping forward. I think we’ve got a very deep bench of strong candidates and she knows this,” she said.

Elrod went on to say if she was asked, she would advise Clinton against launching another bid for the White House.- READ MORE

OZYFest, which describes itself as “part music festival, part TED talk, part food fair,” just announced its 2018 lineup, and it’s a doozy.

For a mere $134, the cost of a 2-day general admission ticket, you can enjoy a weekend of terrible music, overpriced street-cart food, and a host of lectures from the likes of Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Handler, “comedienne” Michelle Wolff, far-left author Roxane Gay, Jemele Hill — the ESPN anchor best known for calling President Donald Trump a white supremacist on Twitter — and that guy who hosts Trivia HQ.

The festival’s second day will feature talks from Clinton’s less-accomplished protege, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and billionaire progressive activist Tom Steyer, who has been leading a charge to pre-emptively impeach President Trump for charges known only to Tom Steyer. – READ MORE

Life can be tough when you lose your private jet because your ‘charity’ is low on funds.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were spotted on a commercial flight.

Yes, it’s true.

Per the video, the couple go out of their way to ignore the common people inching their way back to coach, including an African-American boy.

Look at how uncomfortable the Clinton’s are.

Who do we have here? Sure doesn’t look like a private jet to me. Wonder why they’re flying Delta and not on a private jet? Assets frozen? Hiding in plain sight? Justice is coming!#QAnon #WWG1WGA #LockThemUp #HillaryClinton #BillClinton #TickTock #ClintonFoundation pic.twitter.com/DWFLyORZnc — WETHEPEOPLEREPORT (@WTP_REPORT) July 8, 2018

Life if tough in first class on a flight, a far cry from the jet setting the Clinton cartel is quite accustomed to.

